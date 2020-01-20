ICA Shenzhen Congress 2020 to host ICA Tucson Reception on Feb 5

Located in Shenzhen’s preeminent gem and jewelry cluster, the ICA’s 2020 Shenzhen Congress will focus on the opportunities and challenges of the global colored gemstone market, as well as seeking innovation to better communicate and collaborate within the industry.
ICA’s Tucson Reception will officially launch the Shenzhen Congress amidst a cultural and gastronomical show of China’s historic traditions and legacy. Attendees will enjoy live music, a vast Chinese buffet and a unique Chinese cultural experience.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished