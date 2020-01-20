Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

ICA Shenzhen Congress 2020 to host ICA Tucson Reception on Feb 5

ica_logo.pngThe International Coloredstone Association’s 2020 Congress in Shenzhen China, Sept 20-23, will host the annual ICA Tucson Reception at the Marriott Tucson University Park Hotel on February 5, 2020.
Located in Shenzhen’s preeminent gem and jewelry cluster, the ICA’s 2020 Shenzhen Congress will focus on the opportunities and challenges of the global colored gemstone market, as well as seeking innovation to better communicate and collaborate within the industry.
ICA’s Tucson Reception will officially launch the Shenzhen Congress amidst a cultural and gastronomical show of China’s historic traditions and legacy. Attendees will enjoy live music, a vast Chinese buffet and a unique Chinese cultural experience.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

