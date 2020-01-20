Zim state-owned diamond firm approaches court to save seized vehicles – report

Today

The State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has approached the High Court seeking to save its vehicles that were seized over a $1.2 million debt allegedly owed to Minexus Minerals.The diamond company told the court that it settled the debt in 2018, but the Sheriff went on to attach the vehicles."I am made aware that the execution process is used to recover outstanding debts only not a debt that has been satisfied like the first respondent (Minexus Minerals) is eager to do," ZCDC company secretary, Samukeliso Ndebele was quoted by New Zimbabwe.com as saying in a founding affidavit."I humbly seek that the writ of execution be declared satisfied as the judgement debt was paid in full and the applicant is no longer indebted to the first respondent.”He said Minexus Minerals continuously threatens to instruct the Sheriff to attach the company’s assets despite the settling of the debt.