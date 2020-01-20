Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Luk Fook to reduce presence in HK; expand in China & Macau

Today
News

Luk Fook plans to reduce Hong Kong store network and expand in mainland China and Macau, after sales slumped in HK at the end of 2019 amid mass street demonstrations and a decline in tourist arrivals, as reported in diamonds.net.
Luk Fook will also accelerate its expansion in the mainland, targeting at least 300 net store additions, after subtracting closures, for the current fiscal year, mainly as licensed shops in lower-tier cities.
Luk Fook’s same-store sales dropped 25% y-o-y in the Q3 of ending December 31 amid mass street protest and lower tourist arrivals in Hong Kong, as well as the high price of gold. Sales declined 27% in Hong Kong and Macau combined, but Macau itself enjoyed an increase.
According to the report, Mainland China saw a moderate slowdown due to gold prices and the impact of the trade war with the US, sales fell 3% at licensed stores, which account for 94% of its total, and slipped 12% at self-operated outlets.
Hong Kong sales continued to decline in the first two weeks of January, but at a gentler pace, while growth continued in Macau, the report mentioned.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

