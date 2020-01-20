Exclusive

6th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference to discuss marketing of diamonds and gems

Today
News

The valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems will be the over-arching theme of the Sixth Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference, to take place in Thessaloniki, Greece, from May 15-17.
The conference will feature seven high-level workshops and a dozen top-line speakers from the world of gemology.
“As with previous conferences, the 2020 event will spotlight trade issues and challenges and offer solutions via many workshops with standard and advanced affordable instruments and presentations by a range of leading industry figures," said Conference Chair Branko Deljanin. "We will welcome trade members from across the world to compare the wide range of the latest treated and synthetic diamonds and gems to natural stones."
Following the day of lectures, there will be a special "Round Table Duel” which will discuss "How should lab-grown diamonds and gems be marketed, alongside naturals?"
The 2020 conference follows the success of the five previous events. Last year's event was held in Limassol, Cyprus, where 75 participants from 27 countries took part, including gemmologists, jewellers, retailers, appraisers and dealers, as well as representatives of gem labs, manufacturing firms and mining companies.
Previously, the Mediterranean Conferences have been held in Greece (2015), Spain (2016), Italy (2017) and Montenegro (2018). They are organized by Branko Deljanin of CGL Canadian Gemab (Canada) and George Spyromilios of IGL (Greece), and combine a unique mixture of business and appraising conferences with highly scientific seminars.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

