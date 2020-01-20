Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Diamonds mined by ALROSA may be sold to Gokhran - media

Yesterday
News

The Republic of Yakutia proposed to sell rough diamonds mined by ALROSA to Gokhran due to surplus stocks that accumulated in the company by the end of 2018, as it was said to Interfax by Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia, who is also the first deputy chairman of the ALROSA Supervisory Board. 
The Republic of Yakutia is one of the largest shareholders of the Russian diamond mining company.
"We discuss the purchase for up to $1 billion. Almost a quarter of annual production. But there are different options - from $500 million to $1 billion. Any option suits us," said the head of Yakutia cited by Interfax.
In 2019, the company sold $3.34 billion worth of diamonds.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

