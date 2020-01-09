Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

‘Vast majority of ASM production not from conflict zones’

News

de_beers_logo.pngLegacy concerns regarding conflict diamonds has seen artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) diamonds being perceived negatively by consumers, yet the reality is that the vast majority of ASM production is not from conflict zones, according to De Beers’ GemFair.
GemFair general manager Feriel Zerouki said the ASM sector represents an important source of global diamond production and is a critical livelihood.
He said artisanal miners face many barriers, with a lack of capital, low productivity and informal practices being among the most notable.
“These barriers mean artisanal miners lack access to formal distribution channels, rarely receive fair value for their production and ASM diamonds are often considered ‘unethical’ due to a lack of consistent standards across the sector,” said Zerouki.
“The sector is in need of formalisation in order to establish itself as a legitimate source of diamond supply; however, with a complex mining ecosystem and operating conditions that are vastly different from the large-scale diamond mining sector, the approach to supporting formalisation must be tailored, incremental and robust.”
De Beers set up GemFair in 2018 to support the formalisation of the ASM sector by raising standards and opening up a new source of ethical diamond supply through the group’s industry-leading distribution channel.
It started with 16 participants and there are currently 94 sites participating in GemFair, all of which align with our minimum ethical and operating requirements.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

