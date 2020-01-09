Exclusive

Yesterday

09 january 2020

30 december 2019

23 december 2019

16 december 2019

Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine to close in Q4 2020

Today
News

news_06072018_riotinto.pngRio Tinto’s iconic Argyle mine in remote Western Australia and world’s biggest global source of high-quality pink diamonds will close in the fourth quarter this year, as per a mining.com report. 
According to Rio Tinto, the planned closure will impact its total diamond output for the year. Rio now expects to produce between 12 and 14 million carats of rough diamonds in 2020, down from the 17 million carats it churned out last year. The impact on Rio’s balance sheet, however, will be minimal. Diamonds bring in only about 2% of its earnings, while iron ore, the company’s main commodity, accounts for almost 60%. 
Pink diamonds, already rare, are about to get scarcer as Argyle is responsible for 90% of the worldwide production of the colored precious rocks. The mine has yielded more than 865 million carats of rough diamonds since it opened in 1983. At its peak, the mine produced 40% of world diamond output by volume. It still accounts for all of Australia’s diamond production.
Rio Tinto’s data show that the prices for their Argyle pink diamonds have jumped by 500% since 2000. The mining giant said the decommissioning and dismantling of the mine would take five years, after which it would monitor the site for a period yet to be defined.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

