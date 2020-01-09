Exclusive

Emerald worth 55 thousand dollars was unearthed in Russia

News

The Mariinsky mine, which is located in the Sverdlovsk region, Russia, produced a unique emerald worth 55 thousand dollars, according to the estimates, RIA Novosti reports.
The stone weighs 0.5 kg. Reportedly, Gokhran has already shown interest in the stone.
According to experts, the emerald found is the rarest. By color, it belongs to the first category, by grade - to the second, the company said. 

news_19012019_emerald.png
Image credit: the government of the Sverdlovsk Region


According to the statement of the Minister of Industry and Science of the Sverdlovsk Region Sergey Perestoronin, "the Mariinsky mine is one of three emerald deposits in the world and the only one in the Russian Federation».
Last year, four high quality stones were recovered at the mine. In addition to emerald weighing 0.5 kg, the minerals extracted weighted 80, 174.9 and 264 grams. Their cost is estimated at $ 8.8 thousand, $ 19.3 thousand and $ 29.1 thousand respectively.
The Mariinsky Mine is a part of Rostec State Corporation.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

