Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations

16 december 2019

Richemont announced trading update for the 3Q

richemont_logo_2.pngRichemont announced trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2019. 
During the quarter under review, sales progressed by 4%, with growth in all regions except Japan. Sales in Europe grew by 9%, benefiting from favourable comparative numbers and strong sales in most markets. Sales in Asia Pacific increased by 2%, driven by strong double digit sales growth in China and Korea, which more than offset a severe sales contraction in Hong Kong SAR, China and contrasted performances in other Asian markets. 
Sales in the Americas rose by 5%, led by good performances in the US that compensated for declines in other markets. The 3% sales increase in the Middle East and Africa reflected a good performance of retail (both online and offline) and favourable comparative numbers in a soft economic environment. 
Sales in Japan decreased by 7%, impacted by lower tourist spending given a comparatively stronger Japanese yen and the October 2019 value added tax increase that benefited first half sales.
The retail channel posted a 5% increase in sales, notwithstanding the negative impact of temporary store closures in Hong Kong SAR, China during most of the period under review. 
Sales were particularly noteworthy in China. The online retail channel saw a mid-single digit sales progression, with strong demand in the US. Sales in the wholesale channel were broadly in line with the prior year period, reflecting good performance of franchise stores, notably in Korea.
The Group’s net cash position at 31 December 2019 amounted to € 2.4 billion (2018: € 2.3 billion).

