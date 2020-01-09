Exclusive
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
ALROSA is carrying out geological exploration of Mir Mine
Experts from ALROSA’s Vilyui Exploration Expedition will start studies at the depth of 1,200 – 1,600 meters below the surface. This will help to define more precisely the pipe’s dimensions, its position, diamond quality and grades, as well as mining, geological and hydrogeological conditions of the deposit. Total exploration costs are estimated at RUB 2 billion.
The company expects to complete exploration during 2020-2021 and prepare a reserve estimate report in 2022.
“The bulk of drilling will be performed by VPT-NEFTEMASH LLC. This contractor, defined by a tender, has a record of successful construction of deep and ultra-deep prospecting and production wells for major oil and gas producers. It possesses state-of-the-art technologies for controlled-angle drilling and has its own facilities in the Mirny and Lensk districts of Yakutia. The Yakutniproalmaz Institute will analyze all the information to prepare a feasibility study and a reserve estimate report,” said Sergey Khvostik, the head of Vilyui Exploration Expedition.
Upon approval by the ALROSA Executive Committee, these documents will be submitted to the Russian State Commission of Mineral Reserves.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg