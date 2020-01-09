ALROSA is carrying out geological exploration of Mir Mine

Today

The company said on Friday that it had started drilling for further exploration of the Mir kimberlite pipe as part of its strategic investment plan to renew production at this unique diamond deposit.Experts from ALROSA’s Vilyui Exploration Expedition will start studies at the depth of 1,200 – 1,600 meters below the surface. This will help to define more precisely the pipe’s dimensions, its position, diamond quality and grades, as well as mining, geological and hydrogeological conditions of the deposit. Total exploration costs are estimated at RUB 2 billion.The company expects to complete exploration during 2020-2021 and prepare a reserve estimate report in 2022.“The bulk of drilling will be performed by VPT-NEFTEMASH LLC. This contractor, defined by a tender, has a record of successful construction of deep and ultra-deep prospecting and production wells for major oil and gas producers. It possesses state-of-the-art technologies for controlled-angle drilling and has its own facilities in the Mirny and Lensk districts of Yakutia. The Yakutniproalmaz Institute will analyze all the information to prepare a feasibility study and a reserve estimate report,” said Sergey Khvostik, the head of Vilyui Exploration Expedition.Upon approval by the ALROSA Executive Committee, these documents will be submitted to the Russian State Commission of Mineral Reserves.