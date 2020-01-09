Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

IIJS Signature’s ‘Special Design Pavilion’ to support women entrepreneurs & designers

Today
This year, IIJS Signature 2020 schedule from February 13 to 16 in Mumbai, will have a special Design Pavilion, which will feature the works of nine hand-picked women entrepreneurs and nine budding jewellery designers. Selection of jewellery designers and women entrepreneurs will be done by independent industry experts appointed by the Council in assistance with the Women’s Jewellery Association – India. Preference will also be given to IIGJ past and present alumni. 
Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC states, “IIJS Signature has defined itself as an important barometer of success for the Indian industry, showcasing the best of jewellery in terms of design, quality and finish, as well as high technology solutions – all under one roof. The show will undoubtedly help to boost India’s jewellery exports from $12 billion at present to $18 billion by 2025.”
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, notes, “The heartening response received from exhibitors and visitors for IIJS Signature – in terms of record numbers of stall bookings and pre-registrations – is the best antidote to the slowdown that has affected our industry for so long. I envisage a more stable political and economic environment in the next few years, which will hopefully bring about further business-friendly policy changes related to taxation, export finance and so on.”
The Artisan Awards 2020, which is themed on Architectural Gems, will honour nine winners on February 12th 2020, at an exclusive gala in Mumbai, one day prior to the start of IIJS Signature.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

