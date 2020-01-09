IIJS Signature’s ‘Special Design Pavilion’ to support women entrepreneurs & designers

Today

This year, IIJS Signature 2020 schedule from February 13 to 16 in Mumbai, will have a special Design Pavilion, which will feature the works of nine hand-picked women entrepreneurs and nine budding jewellery designers. Selection of jewellery designers and women entrepreneurs will be done by independent industry experts appointed by the Council in assistance with the Women’s Jewellery Association – India. Preference will also be given to IIGJ past and present alumni.Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC states, “IIJS Signature has defined itself as an important barometer of success for the Indian industry, showcasing the best of jewellery in terms of design, quality and finish, as well as high technology solutions – all under one roof. The show will undoubtedly help to boost India’s jewellery exports from $12 billion at present to $18 billion by 2025.”Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, notes, “The heartening response received from exhibitors and visitors for IIJS Signature – in terms of record numbers of stall bookings and pre-registrations – is the best antidote to the slowdown that has affected our industry for so long. I envisage a more stable political and economic environment in the next few years, which will hopefully bring about further business-friendly policy changes related to taxation, export finance and so on.”The Artisan Awards 2020, which is themed on Architectural Gems, will honour nine winners on February 12th 2020, at an exclusive gala in Mumbai, one day prior to the start of IIJS Signature.