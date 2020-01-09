Angola diamond output drops as sales grow in 2019

Angola produced 9.086 million carats in 2019 from industrial operations, a drop of 4.8% when compared to the previous year due to the closure of a diamond mine.
However, the annual output was 9.121 million carats with semi-industrial production, according to Endiama president Ganga Júnior.
He was quoted by Macauhub as saying that the semi-industrial diamond sector produced 35,856 carats of diamonds last year.
The industrial sector sold 9.114 million carats at an average price of $138.58 per carat compared to $168.45 per carat in 2018, which translates to a 7% drop in price.
Júnior said when combined, the industrial and semi-industrial diamond sectors, sold 9.149 million carats, in 2019.
The diamond sales reached $1.263 billion in 2019, an additional $34.7 million compared with the previous year’s earnings.
