Chow Tai Fook’s sales dip 35% in HK in Q3 FY2020

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited has reported a turnaround in its China operations with same-store sales (SSS) rising 2%, the slump in Hong Kong & Macau, hit by weak consumer sentiment and stagnant customer traffic, continued with SSS down by a significant 35%.The unaudited key operational data for the three months ended December 31, 2019, indicates a 17% rise in retail sales value across all stores in China, but the RSV in HK & Macau was down by 38%. The uneven performance across main markets was also reflected in terms of product category-wise figures.In Mainland China, SSS of gem-set jewellery was 1%, while new POS opened in the past 12 months boosted the RSV growth of gem-set jewellery to 14% during the Quarter. However, SSS of gem-set jewellery in Hong Kong and Macau decreased by 53% during the Quarter as consumers held back spending.Chow Tai Fook’s gold products recorded a volume decline as a result of gold price volatility, dragging down SSS of gold products in both markets.The e-commerce business in Mainland China continued to flourish with retail sales value (RSV) rising 26% year-on-year while volume increased by 10% in the Quarter.According to Chow Tai Fook, it opened a net of 296 POS in Mainland China during the Quarter, including 279 net POS openings of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery stores. However, the Group may close up to 15 stores in Hong Kong as street protests and a tourism slowdown have hit sales.