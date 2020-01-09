Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Angola to end semi-industrial exploration of diamonds – report

Today
News

angola_flag.pngThe Angolan government is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country to make the sector more competitive, transparent and efficient, according to local media reports.
Endiama president Ganga Júnior said the country wants to only keep industrial operations, regardless of whether they are run by large or small cooperatives.
 “We have been working with the main diamond companies in the world, in order to add more value to the sector and, consequently, make the country the third-largest diamond producer and cutter in the world, taking into account the potential of the sector,” Júnior was quoted by the Angop news agency.
He said companies would be expected to comply with the requirements laid down in the regulation, particularly in relation to the rules of exploration, treatment, protection of the environment, sale, taxes and social support to the community.
Angola produced 9.4 million carats in 2018.
It is expected to lift its diamond output to 13.8 million carats in 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished