Angola to end semi-industrial exploration of diamonds – report

Today

The Angolan government is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country to make the sector more competitive, transparent and efficient, according to local media reports.Endiama president Ganga Júnior said the country wants to only keep industrial operations, regardless of whether they are run by large or small cooperatives.“We have been working with the main diamond companies in the world, in order to add more value to the sector and, consequently, make the country the third-largest diamond producer and cutter in the world, taking into account the potential of the sector,” Júnior was quoted by the Angop news agency.He said companies would be expected to comply with the requirements laid down in the regulation, particularly in relation to the rules of exploration, treatment, protection of the environment, sale, taxes and social support to the community.Angola produced 9.4 million carats in 2018.It is expected to lift its diamond output to 13.8 million carats in 2022.