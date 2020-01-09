India’s polished diamond exports down 5% Y-o-Y in December

Today

India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2019 recorded $ 1.25 bln as against $ 1.31 bn during December 2018, down 5%, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).Rough imports during the month also dipped down 7.63% to $ 1.60 bln as compared to $ 1.74 bln imported during December 2018. In volume terms too, rough imports were down, dipping by 13.61% from 19.29 mln carats during December 2018 to 16.66 mln carats in December 2019.Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 152.26 mln in December 2019 from US$ 111.56 mln during December 2018.Exports of rough diamonds registered $ 72.93 mln in December 2019 as compared to $ 105.63 mln in December 2018. In volume terms, rough diamond exports recorded 1.94 mln cts, down from 2.37 mln cts a year earlier.Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 36.01 mln during December 2019 as against $ 17.29 mln in the same month a year earlier.Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 45.69 mln during December 2019, up from $ 14.75 mln in December a year ago; while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to $ 9.48 mln in December 2019 as compared to $ 6.82 mln during December 2018.For the first nine months of the current fiscal, polished diamond exports during April-December 2019 were down 17.89% to $ 14.67 bln as against the $ 17.86 bln exported over the same period last fiscal.Imports of polished diamonds rose by 2.55% to $ 1.06 bln as compared to $ 1.04 bln for the same period of the previous year.During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 15.86% to $ 10.16 bln from $ 12.07 bln during last year. In volume terms, imports fell by 7.51% from 126.29 mln cts in April-December 2018 to 116.81 mln cts in the same period in the current fiscal.Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 880.90 mln in April-December 2019 as compared to $ 929.84 mln last fiscal. Meanwhile, exports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 7.04 mln in April-December 2019 as against $ 8.03 mln in the same fiscal period a year earlier.Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 312.06 mln during the April-December 2019 period as against $ 151.22 mln a year earlier.Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at US$ 250.70 mn in the first nine months of the fiscal, up from imports of US$ 99.82 mn a year ago, while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to US$ 73.99 mn in April-December 2019 as compared to US$ 52.55 mn a year earlier.