The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names

Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.The unique diamond weighing 199.43 carats recovered at the Grib Mining and Processing Division on December 17, 2019 was named “Georgy Sedov” in honor of the Russian hydrographer and Arctic explorer. On August 14 (27), 1912, The Saint Martyr Foka ship under Georgy Sedov’s command left the port of Arkhangelsk to reach the North Pole. Like a number of heroic predecessors, some part of the expedition died in the Arctic ice. Georgy Sedov was buried on the Rudolph Island in the Arctic.The exclusive diamond weighing 86.46 carats recovered at the Grib Mining and Processing Division on January 5, 2020 was named “Georgy Georgiev” in honor of the discoverer of the diamond field named after Mikhail Lomonosov, who made a significant contribution to the discovery and formation of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province. The Georgy Georgiev Diamond is the fifteenth in a row of all the gem-quality and large-size diamonds mined at the Grib Diamond Field.