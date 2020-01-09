Pink diamond jewelled tiger immortalized on Perth mint coins

The Jewelled Tiger coin is crafted from 10oz of 99.99% pure gold and adorned with a finely sculptured three-dimensional 18 carat rose gold tiger pavé set with nearly three carats of fancy vivid intense pink diamonds from Rio Tinto’s famed Argyle Diamond Mine. Two vibrant green Columbian Muso Emeralds represent the eyes and presented with a fierce expression. The design is headed by the inscription THE JEWELLED TIGER and includes the Chinese character for ‘tiger’.
The Perth Mint Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayes said: “This limited edition commemorative is truly exceptional in terms of its artistry, rarity and value. Our 2018 Jewelled Phoenix and 2019 Jewelled Dragon coins sold out within weeks of their respective release dates. We expect the Jewelled Tiger will be similarly sought-after among the world’s diamond connoisseurs and collectors of luxury items.”
The Jewelled Tiger is the third release from The Perth Mint’s range of diamond-studded coins showcasing Asia’s revered mythical and mortal creatures.
Recognising the significance of the number eight in Asian cultures and its association with luck and prosperity, only eight Jewelled Tiger coins will be issued by The Perth Mint, each presented in a luxurious display case with 18-carat gold furnishings inset with two additional Argyle pink diamonds.
This rare Australian collectable features the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2020 year-date on its obverse.
Priced at $259,000 (incl GST), the Jewelled Tiger coin is available for purchase instore or online. Find out more by visiting perthmint.com/thejewelledtiger, by telephoning (+61 8) 9479 9936 or emailing masterpieces@perthmint.com. Discover the dazzling Jewelled Tiger on YouTube and the world of Argyle Pink Diamonds at argylepinkdiamonds.com.au. The Perth Mint’s entire range of precious metals products and more at perthmint.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished