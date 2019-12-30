Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years' experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World

09 december 2019

Russian government intends to sell Almazyuvelirexport - report

The shares of Almazyuvelirexport are expected to be fully sold to the private sector under the privatization plan approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, says Interfax.
According to the decree signed by Dmitry Medvedev and published on the website of the Russian government, the privatization of Almazyuvelireksport will be carried out after the delegation of authority regarding the export of precious metals and precious stones of the State Fund to another organization.
The privatization plan is designed for a three-year period.
In total, from 2020 to 2022, under the privatization “186 joint-stock companies, 86 federal state unitary enterprises, the shares of the Russian Federation in 13 limited liability companies, as well as more than one thousand objects of other property of the state treasury” will be sold, as per the government’s website.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

