Russian government intends to sell Almazyuvelirexport - report

The shares of Almazyuvelirexport are expected to be fully sold to the private sector under the privatization plan approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, says Interfax.According to the decree signed by Dmitry Medvedev and published on the website of the Russian government, the privatization of Almazyuvelireksport will be carried out after the delegation of authority regarding the export of precious metals and precious stones of the State Fund to another organization.The privatization plan is designed for a three-year period.In total, from 2020 to 2022, under the privatization “186 joint-stock companies, 86 federal state unitary enterprises, the shares of the Russian Federation in 13 limited liability companies, as well as more than one thousand objects of other property of the state treasury” will be sold, as per the government’s website.