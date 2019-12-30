Gemfields’ Kagem emerald mine renews Zambian licence to 2045

The Zambian government has renewed Kagem Mining’s emerald mining licence, according to Gemfields, which has a 75% stake in the company.
It said in a statement that the renewal gives Kagem the right to continue mining emeralds for a period of 25 years to April 2045.
The Kagem mine is believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine.
The emerald mine posted $33.2 million in revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the $21 million generated in the comparative period.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished