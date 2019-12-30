More women in the US buying diamond jewelry for themselves

Exclusive

Yesterday

30 december 2019

23 december 2019

16 december 2019

09 december 2019

Today
News

More and more women in the United States are buying diamond jewelry themselves, and the giants of the jewelry industry expect to turn a diamond into a feminist symbol, writes terrafemina.com.
A new marketing tactic for jewelry houses called "For Me, From Me" is designed to encourage women to buy themselves diamond jewelry on the occasion of a birthday, promotion or just for fun.
In the US, where the number of marriages fell by 3% between 2000 and 2017, the diamond is now positioned as a symbol of femininity or even feminism. "Women today are more likely to live alone, they care about others, and it is more convenient for them to spend money on their own and reinvest it... The "For Me, From Me" campaign is a very good example of how the brand gives them this permission," says Alexis De Salva, senior analyst at the British marketing company Mintel. 
According to the De Beers jewelry house, the number of women who themselves finance the purchase of an engagement ring has doubled between 2013 and 2017. At the same time, women spend more money on its acquisition than their male partners: on average, $4,400 (about 3,930 euros) against $3,300 (about 2,950 euros).
According to Tina Smith, owner of a jewelry store in Boston, women are willing to pay more for higher quality. "We found that the more actively women participate in the purchase of an engagement ring, the higher the cost and quality of this ring," she says.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
