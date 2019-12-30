Lucapa reports record annual group output

Today

Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola and Lesotho, produced 14,007 carats for the three months to December 2019.The Mothae operation, in Lesotho produced 9,837 carats during the quarter, while the Lulo mine, in Angola recorded an output of 4,170 carats.Lucapa said the record results for the quarter contributed to record annual group production of 49,120 carats and combined sales of $55 million from the Mothae kimberlite mine and the Lulo alluvial mine in 2019.“Mothae and Lulo continued to underline their status as niche large stone producers during the quarter, producing a total of 287 +4.8 carat diamonds for a combined 2019 total of 1,164,” it said.“This included a combined total of five +100 carat diamonds.”Lucapa said it continued to drive production and operational efficiencies at the Mothae and Lulo mines during the December quarter to counter the decline in global rough diamond demand, which has impacted prices and revenues for diamond producers.Although 2019 was a challenging year for diamond producers in respect of sales prices, the year ended on a more positive note with a turnaround in mid-stream demand and prices.