Former ZCDC CEO off the hook as State fails to get tangible evidence

Former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu, who was facing criminal abuse of office charges, is now off the hook after the State withdrew the charges before plea.
The State-controlled media reports that prosecution had failed to gather evidence for his prosecution.
A State prosecutor Venerandah Munyoro said police will summon Mpofu back to court should they gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.
“After careful consideration, we have to withdraw the matter against the accused before plea. The police will summon him to court in the event that they get tangible evidence,” she said.
Mpofu was arrested in May last year for allegedly recommending a blacklisted smuggling ex-convict to buy diamonds from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). 
ZCDC is currently mining diamonds in Marange and Chimanimani as well as conducting extensive exploration across Zimbabwe.
Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.
Zimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats in 2018.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

