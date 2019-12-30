Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Gem & Jewellery sector has to explore newer markets - Colin Shah, vice chairman, GJEPC

Gem & Jewellery industry is looking for new markets after social unrest in Hong Kong and trade war between the US and China hit the economy, says the Economic Times.
“At this juncture, the trade has to explore newer markets. For cut and polished diamonds countries like Russia, Brazil, UK, Vietnam, Singapore, France, Germany and others can be explored. For gold jewellery countries like UK, France, Qatar, Australia and Thailand are emerging as new destinations,” Colin Shah, vice chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, was quoted as saying.
He added that the G&J sector has to be transformed and has to change to meet the interests of younger generations.
From April-November 2019 the G&J exports declined by 4.66% year-on-year and the trend is likely to continue in 2020, according to the report.
India, the world's largest diamond cutting center, is one of the largest importers of rough diamonds and an exporter of cut and polished diamonds. 
Previously, it was reported that gross diamond exports from India in November continued to decline year on year. It showed a decline of 25.13% to $1.17 billion compared with $1.56 billion in November 2018.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

