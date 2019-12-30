Rio Tinto donates A$1 million to Australian Red Cross

Yesterday

Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts. It adds to the A$250,000 Rio Tinto donated to the Red Cross in November, bringing the company’s total donation to A$1 million, says the company.The step was taken to support people affected by Australia’s bushfire crisis.The funds will be used to help create safe places, provide psychological first aid to reduce trauma, information and practical assistance through the time it can take to recover, and implement longer-term recovery programmes in affected communities.Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said “With the escalation in the bushfire crisis, which has caused devastation for many Australians, we have increased our donation to A$1 million to support the Red Cross in its tireless work caring for affected communities."Since November 2019, hundreds of Red Cross emergency personnel – mostly volunteers – have manned relief and evacuation centres in bushfire impacted communities around the country.Bushfires in Australia affected extended areas and caused a lot of human losses.