Moscow holds a jewelry exhibition

"Jewelry Vernissage" is a jewelry show, which will be held at VDNH from January 4 to 7, 2020, according to social.jewer.ru.
The exhibition will bring together the best representatives of the jewelry world.
It will feature gold and silver products, designer jewelry, silverware, weapons, antiques, luxury gifts and much more.
The event will bring together representatives of the Russian and international jewelry industry.
Jewelry Vernissage will be held in Pavilion 75.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg