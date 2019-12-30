Miscaro Jewellery to focus on jewellery for everyday wear

31 december 2019

Miscaro Jewellery has raised Rs 2.5 mn in an angel investment to focus on jewellery designs for everyday wear for women, says TOI.

"The investment is timely. It will help us accelerate our growth and provide better solutions to the target audience. We also wish to transform the way working women look at the diamond jewellery for everyday use," Ravindra Malviya, founder and CEO, Miscaro Jewellery, was quoted as saying.

It is also said that the demand for online purchases is rising and the company is reportedly implementing «technique with innovative methods to achieve efficient and faster delivery».



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg