ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020

31 december 2019

ALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020, says the company.In Q1, the company will have seven auctions, in Q2 - eight, in Q3 - seven, and in Q4 - 12 auctions.“Russian law stipulates that special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) must be auctioned. In general, such auctions attract up to 100 companies from different countries. Auction sales currently account for about 10% of our overall sales volumes”, said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.According to the report, a total of 14 auctions will be held on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular 11 auctions will be held in Moscow, and 3 in Vladivostok.The remaining auctions will be held in Antwerp (Belgium) - 3 auctions, in Dubai (UAE) - four, in Ramat Gan (Israel) - five, in Hong Kong (China) - four, in New York (USA) 4 auctions will be held.Recently it was reported that ALROSA recovered a 190.77 carat diamond at its Botuobinskaya kimberlite pipe in Yakutia. The diamond has high quality characteristics, according to the company.