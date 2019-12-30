Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

ALROSA to hold 34 international special diamond auctions in 2020

31 december 2019
News

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the Russian and global diamond giant, intends to hold 34 international auctions for the sale of special diamonds in 2020, says the company.
In Q1, the company will have seven auctions, in Q2 - eight, in Q3 - seven, and in Q4 - 12 auctions.
“Russian law stipulates that special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) must be auctioned. In general, such auctions attract up to 100 companies from different countries. Auction sales currently account for about 10% of our overall sales volumes”, said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
According to the report, a total of 14 auctions will be held on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular 11 auctions will be held in Moscow, and 3 in Vladivostok.
The remaining auctions will be held in Antwerp (Belgium) - 3 auctions, in Dubai (UAE) - four, in Ramat Gan (Israel) - five, in Hong Kong (China) - four, in New York (USA) 4 auctions will be held.
Recently it was reported that ALROSA recovered a 190.77 carat diamond at its Botuobinskaya kimberlite pipe in Yakutia. The diamond has high quality characteristics, according to the company. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished