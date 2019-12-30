Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Marking will help protect the demand for natural stones - the head of Yakutia

30 december 2019
News

Natural diamond marking is needed to protect the demand for the natural product. This was said in an interview with TASS by the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev.
In his opinion, natural stones should be marked in order to show that each stone is unique. 

news_23112019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


“If natural diamonds are marked, it will be possible to understand that these diamonds are mined in Yakutia under certain conditions - of course, it will be much more appreciated. This will allow us to present an absolutely original, our own product, and its naturalness will not be questioned,” he said.
Nikolaev added that diamond marking initiative should be worked out “with the largest geological and mineralogical [scientific] centers”.
He also said that ALROSA, which is conducting diamond mining operations in Yakutia, is currently preparing a proposal for marking diamonds for submission to the supervisory board.
Earlier it was reported that Yuri Trutnev, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District urged ALROSA to engage in the production of synthetic diamonds under the condition of marking them.
However, according to Aisen Nikolaev, it is necessary to label natural stones in order to emphasize their value.
The Ministry of Finance also recently put forward a proposal for mandatory marking of jewelry, precious metals and precious stones to create greater transparency in the industry.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

