Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Gokhran of Russia to hold several auctions in the first half of 2020

30 december 2019
News

gokhran_logo.pngThe Gokhran of Russia intends to hold several rough diamond auctions in February, April and June 2020. Specials (weighing more than 10.8 carats or more) will not be put up for sale, says RIA Novosti.
Jewelry made of precious metals and precious stones will be auctioned off in March.
According to the report, in May 2020 Gokhran will put up for sale natural cut and polished emeralds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation.
Gokhran of Russia is engaged in the formation of the State Fund of precious stones and metals. The institution was created for storage, dispensing and use of precious metals and precious stones.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

