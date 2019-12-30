Gold prices in Kazakhstan increased significantly

Prices for gold jewelry in Kazakhstan increased by 9.2% as of the end of 2019 compared to the same period last year, says energyprom.kz.
According to the report, in November, the average cost of gold jewelry increased to 17.5 million tenge.
Basically, price increases are observed in large cities such as Nur-Sultan, where prices rose by 4.5% per year, Atyrau - price increased by 8.6% and Aktau - 11.2%.
In just 11 months gold jewelry worth 668.5 million tenge was sold in Kazakhstan compared to 648.1 million tenge a year earlier.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg