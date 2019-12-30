HRD Antwerp hires new CEO

27 december 2019

The HRD Antwerp certification laboratory will operate under new management from January 20, 2020. Ellen Joncheere was hired by the company, which is currently in the process of selling, according to media reports. For the past six years, Ellen has been the CEO of Fremach, a supplier to the automotive industry.“HRD Antwerp enjoys an excellent reputation internationally, and the lab’s certificates are highly regarded,” said Ari Epstein, CEO of the AWDC.“To ensure the future of HRD Antwerp, it was important to attract a good new CEO. We are very happy with the arrival of Ellen Joncheere.”In addition to diamond certification, HRD Antwerp is also involved in the training and development of technological devices. In recent years, the company has undergone major restructuring in order to adapt to a rapidly changing market.