Tiffany & Co. sales during the holiday season rise

27 december 2019
Tiffany & Co., a global luxury jewelry brand, reported sales growth during the holiday season from November 1 to December 25 by 1-3% year on year. 

news_10012019_tiffany.png
   Image credit: Tiffany & Co.


Although demand in Hong Kong fell due to mass unrest and economic instability, poor results were offset by increased sales in mainland China.
Japan also showed a decrease in sales by 9-11% due to an increase in consumer tax in the country.
The company said sales in Europe grew by 3-5%, in both Americas by 2-4%, and in the Asia-Pacific region by 5-7%.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


