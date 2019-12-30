DPA and Lakme Fashion Week to promote natural diamonds on their platform

26 december 2019

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has joined forces with Lakme Fashion Week to promote jewellery with natural stones during Season 3 of The Real Cut at Lakme Fashion Week, says gjepc.org.The initiative is meant to help young and emerging diamond jewellery designers reach the fashion industry globally. 'The Real Cut' is a platform for diamond jewellery designers to collaborate with the best of contemporary fashion.According to the report, the jury will accept the applications from designers who have been practicing in jewellery designing for a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years with one or more Indian jewellery retailer.The works will be selected by a special jury. The selected designers will have an opportunity to showcase their sets during the event.The applications should be submitted by January 5, 2020.