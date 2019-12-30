Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

DPA and Lakme Fashion Week to promote natural diamonds on their platform

26 december 2019
News

news_261202019_dpa.pngThe Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has joined forces with Lakme Fashion Week to promote jewellery with natural stones during Season 3 of The Real Cut at Lakme Fashion Week, says gjepc.org.
The initiative is meant to help young and emerging diamond jewellery designers reach the fashion industry globally. 'The Real Cut' is a platform for diamond jewellery designers to collaborate with the best of contemporary fashion. 
According to the report, the jury will accept the applications from designers who have been practicing in jewellery designing for a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years with one or more Indian jewellery retailer.
The works will be selected by a special jury. The selected designers will have an opportunity to showcase their sets during the event.
The applications should be submitted by January 5, 2020.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished