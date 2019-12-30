Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Polished diamond exports from India continued to decline in November

26 december 2019


india_flag.pngGross diamond exports from India in November continued to decline year on year. It showed a decline of 25.13% to $1.17 billion compared with $1.56 billion in November 2018, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Rough imports in November 2019 were up by 32.44% to US$ 1,230.74 million against US$ 929.26 million in November 2018. In volume terms, rough imports increased by 19.55% from 12.69 mn carats during November 2018 to 15.17 mn carats in November 2019.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds went up to US$ 117.85 mn in November 2019 from US$ 65.19 mn in the same month of 2018.
Exports of rough diamonds amounted to US$ 94.51 million in November 2019 as compared to US$ 88.04 mn a year earlier. Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds went to US$ 21.80 mnas against US$ 10.25 mn last year.
Imports of rough LG diamonds amounted to US$ 33.16 mn during the month, which shows increase from US$ 9.66 mn a year ago.
Imports of polished lab grown diamonds rose to US$ 9.79 mn in November 2019 against US$ 3.44 mn in 2018.
Polished diamond exports during April-November 2019 were down 18.96% to US$ 13.41 bn compared to US$ 16.55 bn in the same period last year, while imports of polished diamonds fell by 1.54% to US$ 911.68 million as compared to US$ 925.90 million for the same period of the previous year.
During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 17.24% to US$ 8.55 bn from US$ 10.34 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 6.41% from 107.0 mn cts in April-November 2018 to 100.14 mn cts in the same period in the current fiscal.
Rough exports in April-November 2019 amounted to $807.97 million, compared with $824.21 million a year earlier, while synthetic diamond exports amounted to $6.82 million in April-November 2019 compared to $6,70 million last year. The exports of LG diamonds amounted to $276.05 million between April and November 2019, compared with $133.94 million last year.
LG rough imports totaled $116.61 million in the period under review, compared with $85.07 million a year ago. Imports of synthetic diamonds rose to $153.83 million in April-November 2019 compared with $45.73 million in 2018.
India, the world's largest diamond cutting center, is one of the largest importers of rough diamonds and an exporter of cut and polished diamonds.
It was recently reported that Indian producers reduced their purchases of rough diamonds by about 30% in order to unload supplies and improve their cash flow.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

