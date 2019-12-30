Graff acquired a unique yellow diamond from ALROSA

Image credit: ALROSA

“This Fancy Vivid Yellow with high clarity and very special step-cut is truly unique. And one can only imagine the wealth of rough colors that comes from that fire that sparks the diamond’s lightness. It is extremely rare and very special in the world of diamonds to see unique yellow diamond like this,” said John King, GIA Chief Quality Officer.Yellow Asscher-cut 20.69 ct diamond was graded by GIA as Fancy Vivid Yellow – VS1 – Excellent polish and symmetry.The diamond is a part of “The Spectacle” unique diamonds collection, dedicated to the Russian ballet.“Firebird”, the legendary ballet show, premiered in 1910 at the Grand Opera in Paris. The ballet was the first of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes productions to have an all-original score composed.Outstanding Firebird diamond was created from “Stravinsky”, a 34.17 ct rough diamond, bearing both rare honey-yellow overtones and incredible clarity.