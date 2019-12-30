Mountain Province provides additional microdiamond and drilling results for Wilson Kimberlite at Gahcho Kué

24 december 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc provided additional microdiamond and delineation results for the Wilson kimberlite that was discovered earlier this year.A total of 1.7 tonnes of kimberlite recovered from two drillholes at Wilson was treated for microdiamond recovery at the Saskatchewan Research Council with a total of 5,564 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes, including eighty-six +0.85mm diamonds weighing a total of 2.23 carats. Delineation drilling for Wilson has also been completed with ten new drillholes intersecting a total of 409 meters of kimberlite over the 2,897 meter drilling program.President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "These results, that follow on the discovery of Wilson earlier this year, are evidence that the life of the Gahcho Kué Mine is still an open-ended opportunity. Wilson has the potential to make a valuable contribution to the mine, and it represents only the early results of our combined exploration efforts with De Beers to continue to add value through further discovery in the area."