Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Zambian precious and semi-precious coloured gemstones are exempt from export duty

24 december 2019
News

The Government of Zambia recently said that it was suspending the export duty on coloured gemstones effective Jan 1, 2020, says gjepc.org. 
The Ministry of Finance is reported to have issued a “The Customs & Excise (Precious Stones) (Export Duty) (Suspension) Order, 2019”, which states that «precious stones (other than diamonds) and semi-precious stones, whether or not worked or graded, but not strung, mounted or set; ungraded precious stones (other than diamonds) and semi-precious stones, temporarily strung for convenience of transport». 

news_24122019_emerald.png

Previously it was reported that Gemfields’ 75%-owned Kagem Mining, which produces emeralds in Zambia, is overburdened by taxes.
Thus, Gemfields managing director of product and sales, Adrian Banks said Kagem’s biggest impediment remains the 15% Zambian export duty imposed on emeralds since 1 January 2019.  
Gemfields’ 33 auctions of emeralds and beryl mined at Kagem since July 2009 have generated $608 million in total revenues.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



