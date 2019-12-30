Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

IDWI to welcome international exhibitors in February 2020

25 december 2019
News

The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel, says the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI). This time it will welcome international exhibitors from all markets.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said that he welcomes the decision of the organizing committee to open up the next International Diamond Week to exhibitors from around the world.
“I’m sure that IDWI will benefit from opening its doors - it is win-win for both exhibitors and buyers, from Israel and around the world. I’m looking forward to hundreds of international participants, lots of energy and lively trading.”
IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron also noted that international companies expressed a lot of interest in participating in the event. He hopes that this move will help attract buyers from new markets.
The event will take place in the territory of Israel Diamond Exchange.
It is expected that over 200 Israeli exhibitors of polished diamonds will attend the venue.
IDWI features hundreds of exhibitors of polished diamonds and diamond jewelry and attracts hundreds of buyers from over 20 countries, who arrive in Israel especially for the event.
IDWI is a boutique show, exclusively for diamond traders, with minimal costs for exhibitors and incentives for eligible buyers, who receive three complimentary nights at a local hotel.


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

