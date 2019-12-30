IDWI to welcome international exhibitors in February 2020

25 december 2019

The International Diamond Week in Israel will be held on February 10-12, 2020, in Ramat-Gan, Israel, says the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI). This time it will welcome international exhibitors from all markets.IDE President Yoram Dvash said that he welcomes the decision of the organizing committee to open up the next International Diamond Week to exhibitors from around the world.“I’m sure that IDWI will benefit from opening its doors - it is win-win for both exhibitors and buyers, from Israel and around the world. I’m looking forward to hundreds of international participants, lots of energy and lively trading.”IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron also noted that international companies expressed a lot of interest in participating in the event. He hopes that this move will help attract buyers from new markets.The event will take place in the territory of Israel Diamond Exchange.It is expected that over 200 Israeli exhibitors of polished diamonds will attend the venue.IDWI features hundreds of exhibitors of polished diamonds and diamond jewelry and attracts hundreds of buyers from over 20 countries, who arrive in Israel especially for the event.IDWI is a boutique show, exclusively for diamond traders, with minimal costs for exhibitors and incentives for eligible buyers, who receive three complimentary nights at a local hotel.