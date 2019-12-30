Zykina's jewelry sold at auction on December 22

23 december 2019

Lyudmila Zykina’s jewellery was auctioned off during the memorial auction on December 22, according to mass media.About 60 lots were presented at the auction - jewelry and personal belongings of the singer.The top lot was the singer’s famous earrings with diamonds and «cabochon» sapphires, which were sold for 2.3 million rubles.The legendary necklace with 127 diamonds went under the hammer for 1.2 million rubles, TASS reports.The auction was organized by the «12th Chair» auction house.The next auction is expected to take place in 2020.Lyudmila Zykina was a national folk singer of Russia.Her voice was called the best in the Soviet Union, and the songs of the national singer were recognized as national heritage.