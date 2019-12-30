Gibb River Diamonds invited to start operations at the Australian Ellendale mine

Exclusive

30 december 2019

23 december 2019

16 december 2019

09 december 2019

02 december 2019

23 december 2019
The Western Australian Government granted a lease for Gibb River Diamonds to start operations at the Ellendale diamond project in Australia’s Kimberley Region, says Australian Mining.
The company has accepted the offer and will reportedly proceed with a geological exploration program, which will start in 2020. 
India Bore Diamond Holdings, which is already in low rate initial production at Ellendale, was also invited to apply for other leases at the site.  

news_07092018_ellendale.png
Image credit: the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety

It is said that the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety has already carried out research works to prove the site to be environmentally friendly and economically viable.
In 2018 The Western Australian Government said it was looking for expressions of interest to reopen and operate the diamond mine.
Ellendale was previously mined by Kimberley Diamond Company from 2002 to July 2015 before it went into liquidation.
The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety had been managing the site through the abandoned mines programme.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


