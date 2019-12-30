Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Firestone boosts revenue on increased number of valuable diamonds sold

23 december 2019
firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has raked in about $57 million in revenue for the year from the sale of 774, 830 carats at an average value of $73 per carat. 
It said higher revenue from an increased number of valuable diamonds sold for more than 
$500 000 each was offset by a decrease in the average prices for run of mine (ROM) diamonds.
The average value of Liqhobong's larger, better quality diamonds, which includes all diamonds larger than 10.8 carats, was 48% higher than in the prior year, buoyed by the recovery of several high-value diamonds which included a 70 carat white diamond which sold for $1.6 million and a 46-carat white clivage diamond which sold for $1.2 million.
Firestone, however, said the positive impact was offset by a lower average value realised for ROM diamonds, which decreased by 23% during the year due to a combination of an over-supply of smaller goods and reduced lending in the industry.
“Revenue was also lower due to 56 807 fewer carats sold compared to the previous year as a result of the timing of sales and seven sales during the year compared to eight sales in the previous year,” it said.
“Although the average value was lower for the year, it was broadly in line with the base case assumption used for purposes of the ABSA debt restructuring which took place during the previous year.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

