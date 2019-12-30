Firestone boosts revenue on increased number of valuable diamonds sold

23 december 2019

Firestone Diamonds, which owns the Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho, has raked in about $57 million in revenue for the year from the sale of 774, 830 carats at an average value of $73 per carat.It said higher revenue from an increased number of valuable diamonds sold for more than$500 000 each was offset by a decrease in the average prices for run of mine (ROM) diamonds.The average value of Liqhobong's larger, better quality diamonds, which includes all diamonds larger than 10.8 carats, was 48% higher than in the prior year, buoyed by the recovery of several high-value diamonds which included a 70 carat white diamond which sold for $1.6 million and a 46-carat white clivage diamond which sold for $1.2 million.Firestone, however, said the positive impact was offset by a lower average value realised for ROM diamonds, which decreased by 23% during the year due to a combination of an over-supply of smaller goods and reduced lending in the industry.“Revenue was also lower due to 56 807 fewer carats sold compared to the previous year as a result of the timing of sales and seven sales during the year compared to eight sales in the previous year,” it said.“Although the average value was lower for the year, it was broadly in line with the base case assumption used for purposes of the ABSA debt restructuring which took place during the previous year.”