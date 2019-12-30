Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided guidance for 2020 for the Gahcho Kué Mine

20 december 2019
mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided guidance for 2020 for the Gahcho Kué Mine. 
According to the company, diamond recoveries are expected to be between 6.75 million carats and 6.95 million carats recovered, production costs - $CAD 50 – 55 per carat recovered.
"As we approach the end of 2019, I am pleased to confirm that we will achieve the upper end of our production guidance of 6.7 – 6.8 million carats recovered… 2019 has been a strong year for Mountain Province Diamonds,” Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented.
According to him, the company's guidance for 2020 demonstrates that the operating margins remain healthy and the mine continues to generate positive free cash flow.
“The second half of 2019 has clearly been challenging for all diamond producers with prices for rough diamonds experiencing sustained pressure. There are however, positive signs that the market is stabilising. Indeed, Mountain Province Diamonds' prices over its last two sales have been positive. The major producers have also continued to sell to meet their clients demands which is encouraging to see. Thankfully the positive start to the global diamond retail season continues which will also help to balance the rough and polished diamond pipelines. Lastly, the recently agreed acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH is a further confidence boost for our industry and signals a strong commitment to the luxury retail diamond market which can only be good for the sector in the long term," Brown said. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

