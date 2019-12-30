20 december 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided guidance for 2020 for the Gahcho Kué Mine.According to the company, diamond recoveries are expected to be between 6.75 million carats and 6.95 million carats recovered, production costs - $CAD 50 – 55 per carat recovered."As we approach the end of 2019, I am pleased to confirm that we will achieve the upper end of our production guidance of 6.7 – 6.8 million carats recovered… 2019 has been a strong year for Mountain Province Diamonds,” Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented.According to him, the company's guidance for 2020 demonstrates that the operating margins remain healthy and the mine continues to generate positive free cash flow.“The second half of 2019 has clearly been challenging for all diamond producers with prices for rough diamonds experiencing sustained pressure. There are however, positive signs that the market is stabilising. Indeed, Mountain Province Diamonds' prices over its last two sales have been positive. The major producers have also continued to sell to meet their clients demands which is encouraging to see. Thankfully the positive start to the global diamond retail season continues which will also help to balance the rough and polished diamond pipelines. Lastly, the recently agreed acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH is a further confidence boost for our industry and signals a strong commitment to the luxury retail diamond market which can only be good for the sector in the long term," Brown said.