Lucara exceeds 2019 revenue guidance

20 december 2019

Lucara Diamond accrued $52.9 million at its final diamond tender of 2019, which is 16% higher than expected and achieved an average price of $548 per carat.The December tender puts Lucara's 2019 revenue at $192.5 million exceeding the 2019 revenue guidance of between $170 million and $180 million."Though it is too early to call a trend, prices achieved in our final sale of the year reflect a stronger, more stabilised market environment and continued strong demand for Karowe diamonds,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“As a result, we have exceeded our revenue guidance for 2019.”She said the company remains well positioned and highly levered towards further strengthening in diamond prices over the next 12-24 months as supply constraints from large, maturing, mines begin to manifest.“This bodes well, not only for our current open pit operations, but also supports our plans for underground expansion to extend Karowe's mine-life to at least 2040, with the potential to generate an additional $4 billion in revenue," said Thomas.It recorded an average price of $468 per carat this year, while 30 diamonds were sold for more than $1 million each.