Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Lucara exceeds 2019 revenue guidance

20 december 2019
News

lucara_news.pngLucara Diamond accrued $52.9 million at its final diamond tender of 2019, which is 16% higher than expected and achieved an average price of $548 per carat. 
The December tender puts Lucara's 2019 revenue at $192.5 million exceeding the 2019 revenue guidance of between $170 million and $180 million. 
"Though it is too early to call a trend, prices achieved in our final sale of the year reflect a stronger, more stabilised market environment and continued strong demand for Karowe diamonds,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“As a result, we have exceeded our revenue guidance for 2019.”
She said the company remains well positioned and highly levered towards further strengthening in diamond prices over the next 12-24 months as supply constraints from large, maturing, mines begin to manifest. 
“This bodes well, not only for our current open pit operations, but also supports our plans for underground expansion to extend Karowe's mine-life to at least 2040, with the potential to generate an additional $4 billion in revenue," said Thomas.
It recorded an average price of $468 per carat this year, while 30 diamonds were sold for more than $1 million each.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

