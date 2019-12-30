Jewelry in Russia now can be sold via the Internet

20 december 2019

The Russian government has authorized the sale of jewelry via the Internet starting from December this year. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, as per a report by RIA Novosti.According to the decree, the sale is possible subject to certification of precious stones and hallmarking of precious metals.The Russian Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), in its turn, issued recommendations to online jewelry buyers.Thus, the buyer will be able to refuse from purchasing the jewelry at any time before its delivery and after it - within 7 days. Exchange and return will be possible if there is a document confirming the purchase and the product is vendible.The first online platforms have already begun adding new product categories to their websites.According to local media, the «Beru» marketplace has already opened a new category of jewelry, which offers earrings, rings, pendants, bracelets and chains made of gold, silver and platinum, as well as bijouterie.