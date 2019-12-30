Piyush Goyal calls on industry players to take part in Export Credit Insurance Scheme

19 december 2019

Speaking at the 45th India Gem and Jewellery Awards, Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry, called on exporters of gems and jewellery to enrol in the NIRVIK Scheme of the ECGC, even as he said that the government was examining the feasibility of allowing unused land in SEZs to be utilised for setting up of Jewellery Parks.India Gem and Jewellery Awards function was held in Delhi on December 18, says gjepc.org.NIRVIK, also known as Export Credit Insurance Scheme (ECIS), was unveiled by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) in September 2019. It is meant to ease the lending process and enhance loan availability for exporters.«It helps make Indian exports competitive and makes ECGC procedures exporter friendly, benefiting MSME exporters with a new scheme for reimbursing taxes, reduced insurance cost and ease of doing business,” said the minister.In his speech Shri Goyal also said that the negotiation with the Union Finance Minister is underway about the creation of Jewellery Parks in unused SEZ, which can be potentially be used for jewellery parks for the domestic gem & jewellery manufacturers.Shri Goyal also asked the industry to formalise a gold policy thus thus reducing dependency on gold imports.The minister also praised GJEPC's participation and initiatives in the industry. He noted that with the help pg government the global exports target of US$ 75 billion per annum could be reached much earlier than proposed.