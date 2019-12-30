Carla Liuni joins Pandora as CMO

Pandora announced that Carla Liuni, formerly vice president of global marketing & communication at Bulgari, will join Pandora as chief marketing officer reporting to CEO Alexander Lacik and serving on Pandora’s executive leadership team.

Carla Liuni brings a successful track-record of driving growth in global brands across luxury, premium and mass market businesses. For the past four years, she has been worldwide responsible for marketing and communication at Bulgari, the flagship jewellery brand of luxury group LVMH.

Carla Liuni will join Pandora in March 2020. ‘As part of our turnaround programme, we are significantly stepping up our marketing investments and have just relaunched our brand to improve relevance for consumers. Carla has a unique profile which combines mass market brand building with the ability to create the aspirational and desirable worlds of luxury goods’, says CEO Alexander Lacik.



