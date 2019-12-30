Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Natural diamonds still sell out because of their emotional value-Gemmyo

19 december 2019
Customers still buy natural diamonds because of their emotional value, despite the fact that the cost of synthetic diamonds is less by 30-40 percent, says Pauline Laigneau, co-founder of the French jewelry house Gemmyo. 
"We should not forget about the sentimental value of the diamond. Choosing between Picasso's painting, signed by the master himself, and a very beautiful reproduction, we always give preference to the original. We have some decline in demand, but customers who come to find strong emotional value in a gem are willing to pay more for a natural diamond," said Laigneau quoted by magazine Le Point. 
Production of synthetic diamonds is currently estimated at 3-4 million carats per year in comparison with 160 million carats of natural diamonds. In the weight segment synthetics also cannot compete with natural stones. 
The largest synthetic diamond produced to date weighs 9 carats. It adorns the ring from Courbet, sold for 450,000 euros. The weight of the largest cut diamond in the world - Golden Jubilee, which is estimated at $4-12 mln, reaches 545.67 carats.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

