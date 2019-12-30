Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Petra Diamonds identifies founder’s successor

19 december 2019
News
petra_diamonds_logo.pngPetra Diamonds has appointed Peter Hill CBE as its non-executive director and chairperson-designate with effect from 1 January 2020.
He will also become the company’s non-executive chairperson on 31 March 2020, in succession to founder and Chairman Adonis Pouroulis.
"We are delighted that Peter will be joining Petra Diamonds. He brings an impressive track record of Chairmanships and Board memberships across a range of global companies, industries and organisations, built on his earlier career in the mining industry including in Southern Africa…,” said Pouroulis.
“I am personally delighted that someone of Peter's calibre and experience will be succeeding me as Chairman, and I wish him well."
Pouroulis founded and listed Petra in 1997.
He led the company into one of the world's top five independent diamond producers.
Petra, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, saw its revenue for the year ended 30 June 2019 drop 6% to $463.6 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 33% against the previous year’s 39%. 
Its net debt at 30 June 2019 was $564.8 million compared with $520.7 million, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

