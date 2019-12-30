Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
Algeria considers ways to work with AGD Diamonds in forecasting and prospecting
As a first step to achieve this purpose, the management of ORGM invited Viktor Ustinov of AGD Diamonds, who is the adviser of the company’s CEO on geology, to pay a working visit to Algeria to consider the possibility of conducting forecasting and prospecting works in this republic, as well as discuss ways of possible further cooperation.
During his visit, Victor Ustinov got acquainted with the work of ORGM and presented a report on various aspects of forecasting and prospecting for diamond deposits, which caused great interest from industry participants.
He also took part in the meetings with the management of the MANAL Holding, which includes ORGM, and the National Mining Agency (Agence Nationale des Activités Minières, ANAM). The holding and the agency have shown interest in developing various mineral deposits in Algeria together with AGD Diamonds and other Russian mining companies.
It is expected that in the future the contacts between Algeria's state-owned companies and AGD Diamonds may develop into full-fledged mutually beneficial cooperation.
In the past 60 years, diamond exploration in Algeria has been carried out at various sites but has not been comprehensive, with Algerian, Soviet, and later Russian specialists taking part in this work.
One of the most significant deposits in the republic is the Djebel Aberraz placer occurrence of diamonds.
AGD Diamonds is engaged in mining operations at the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province, one of the world’s largest being the fourth by reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.
Виктория Кири, корреспондент Европейского бюро Rough&Polished, Страсбург