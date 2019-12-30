Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
ALROSA set to get 70% stake in Zim diamond project – report
State-broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reports details of the joint venture between ALROSA and ZCDC will be finalized this month.
Zimbabwe previously barred foreign-owned companies from earning more than 49% in diamond and platinum projects.
However, Harare decided to drop its indigenisation policy following the deposing of the late president Robert Mugabe in 2017.
ALROSA and ZCDC inked a deal last July to explore and mine diamonds in Zimbabwe.
ALROSA chief executive Sergey Ivanov previously said his company will invest an initial $12 million in the venture.
According to him, ALROSA sees a lot of potential and will invest more in the coming years depending on the outcome of the exploration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished